Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Application process For Tradesman Mate Post Underway, How To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Candidates applying for the Tradesman Mate post at the HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

The last date to apply for the posts is till September 25.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Applications for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate at the HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command have been invited by the Indian Navy. Eligible candidates. Candidates willing to register can visit the official website of ANC Command at karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC and apply for the vacancies. They should note that the last date to apply for the posts is till September 25. However, the Indian Navy Recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 362 vacancies in the department. Among the offered posts, 338 vacancies are for Tradesman Mate posts while 24 seats are for Tradesman Mate for NAD, Dollygunj posts.

The official notification also states that applicants are not required to send a copy of the application form or any document to the office. However, candidates must take a printout of the Application form and bring it to the examination hall on the day of examination.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be between 18 to 25 years of age, as on September 25, 2023. However, upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the posts, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board or Institution. In addition to that, he/she must have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the applicable trade.

Direct link for the official notification by Indian Navy ANC.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ANC Command at www.karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC

Step 2: Then, go through the recruitment notice available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Application link and fill out the form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and hit submit

Step 5: Download the submitted form and take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct link for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Applicants should keep in mind that they will be shortlisted based on two processes. One is the written examination and secondly the document verification process. It is to be noted that the written exam will take place in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ANC Command at www.karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC.

