Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 372 Vacancies from THIS Date | Steps To Apply Here

The Indian Navy has issued a notification and invited applications for 372 vacancies of chargeman-II. The candidates who are interested must note that the application process will commence on May 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 29. The application can apply through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of chargeman-II. It is important to note that the candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

The candidates should possess a degree in science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized college. Candidates should possess a degree in the appropriate discipline from a recognized college.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Join Navy then Ways to Join

Click on the Civilian and then on chargeman-II

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹278 as an application fee. All women, SC,ST, PwBD, and ESM candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

