Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: SSC IT Executive Posts Applications Underway, Apply At joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has invited online applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) in IT Executive Branch recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the SSC IT Executive post is August 20. (Representative image)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: The Indian Navy has invited online applications for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) under the Special Naval Orientation Course beginning January 2024. The vacancies are for the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Unmarried men and women born between January 1999- July 2004 can apply for the post. Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply for the vacancies. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the vacancies is August 20. The Indian Navy recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 vacancies for SSC Executive (Information Technology).

Talking about the tenure, the official notification read, “Selected candidates will be granted a short service commission, initially for 10 years. This is extendable by a minimum of four years in two terms of two year each. The extension is subject to medical eligibility, service requirements, performance, and willingness of candidates.”

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the SSC IT Executive post must be born between January 2, 1999 and July 1, 2004.

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post, aspirants must have at least an aggregate of 60 per cent marks in class X or XII. Apart from this, he/she must have one of the educational qualifications with a minimum of 60 per cent marks, in either or a combination of the following:

(a) BE/MSc/B Tech/MTech (Computer Science/Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Engineering/Artificial Intelligence/System Administration and Networking/ Information Technology/Computer Systems and Networking/ Software Systems/Cyber Security/Data Analytics)

(b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Information Technology/Computer Science).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How To Apply For SSC IT Executive posts 2023

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Current Events tab on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking, a new tab will appear, register yourself and login using the credentials.

Step 4: Then, proceed with the SSC IT Executive application form as asked.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form.

Step 6: Download the application for future references.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

(a) Shortlisting: Applications will be shortlisted on the basis of normalised marks (using formulae mentioned in https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation.pdf) obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.

(b) BE/B Tech: Candidates should note that one who have qualified BE/B Tech or are in their final year, their marks upto the fifth semester will be considered.

(c) Post-Graduate Degree Programme: For candidates who have qualified MSc/MCA/M Tech, marks obtained in all semesters will be considered. For final year students pursuing the degree, marks till pre-final year will be considered.

(d) Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be informed through e-mail or SMS about their selection for SSB interview. He/she should download the call up letter on receiving intimation.

(f) No compensation is permissible in case of any injury sustained as a result of tests during SSB interviews.

(h) AC 3 tier rail fare is admissible for the SSB interview, if appearing for the first time. Candidates are advised to bring a photocopy of the pass book or cheque book containing name, IFSC code and account number, while appearing for SSB.

For additional details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

