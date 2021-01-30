Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) postings for Executive Branch (Sports & Law) and Technical Branch (Naval Constructor) in the Indian Navy. The course will begin from Jun 2021 (AT) at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and read the official notification. Also Read - Navy Sailor Found Dead Due To Bullet Injury In INS Betwa cabin

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts available: 17

Name of the post:

Sports: 1 post

Law: 2 posts

Naval Constructor: 14 posts

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Once the registration begins, candidates should fill the application form on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Direct link

Education qualification required:

Sports

(i) Professional Qualification. A candidate should have participated at

Senior Level National Championships/ Games in Athletics/ Tennis/

Football/ Hockey/ Basketball/ Swimming

&

(ii) Educational Qualification. Regular Post Graduate Degree or

BE/B. Tech in any field. Candidates with Diploma in Sports Coaching from

National Institute of Sp

Age limit: 22-27 years {born between 02 Jul 1994 and 01 Jul 1999) (both dates inclusive)}

Application Date: 29 Jan 2021

Last Date: 07 Feb 2021

Law

(i) A degree in Law qualifying for enrolment as an advocate under Advocates Act 1961, with minimum 55% marks.

(ii) Candidates applying for this entry should be from a college/university recognised by Bar Council of India.

Age limit:

22-27 years (born between 02 Jul 1994 to 01 Jul 1999) — both dates inclusive.

Application Date: 29 Jan 2021

Last Date: 07 Feb 2021

Naval Constructor:

BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in any of the following disciplines:- (i) Mechanical (ii) Civil (iii) Aeronautical (iv) Aero Space (v) Mettallurgy (vi) Naval Architecture (vii) Ocean Engineering (viii) Marine Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design

Application Date: 10 Feb 2021

Last Date: 18 Feb 2021