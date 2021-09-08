Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has released a notification for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Executive, Technical and Education Branch. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online on the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from 18 September 2021. The last date to submit Indian Navy SSCO Application is 06 October 2021. Indian Navy SSC Officer Course will commence from June 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper Vacancies Announced For Various Posts; Check Eligibility, Last Date, Age Limit

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy Details Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Govt Job Vacancies in THESE Departments; Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

Executive Branch Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam: Admit Card to be Our Soon, Exam Dates Announced | Details Here

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre – 45 Posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) – 04 Posts

Observer – 08 Posts

Pilot – 15 Posts

Logistics – 18 Posts

Education Branch

Education – 18 Posts

Technical Branch

Engineering Branch (General Service) – 27 Posts

Electrical Branch (General Service) – 34 Posts

Naval Architect (NA) – 12 Posts