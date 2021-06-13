Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has announced recruitment for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply for the same by June 26, 2021. The applications are invited for 50 SSC Officer for Extended Naval Orientation course commencing Jan 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Also Read - UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Work Under Various Ministeries | Find Direct Link to Apply, Notification, Eligibility, Important Dates

Candidates who will be selected will undergo training in two courses– General Service (Executive) and Hydrography.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates must be a BE/ BTech pass in any discipline with a minimum of 60 % marks.

Download Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 notification: Click Here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Shortlisting will be based on the preference of entries and marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester. Candidates having a Naval ‘C’ certificate issued by the National Cadet Corps will be provided relaxation of 5% in cut-off marks for SSB shortlisting. However, at the time of extending the relaxation, the mandatory educational qualification of 60% marks in a qualifying degree will be required at the time of shortlisting of candidates and a subsequent stage of selection.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Training:

Candidates except Ex-Merchant Navy will be inducted into the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Ex-Merchant Navy candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant. Officers will undergo 44 weeks of training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.