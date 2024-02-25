Home

Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply For 254 Posts; Check Selection Process

Applications are invited from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jan 2025 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfil conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Candidates who have graduated/ post-graduated or in the final year with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA are eligible to appear for the examination. The last date for submission of the application form is March 10, 2024. A total of 254 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check important dates, educational qualifications, selection process, and other details here.

Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2024: Check Important Dates

Registration for the grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) begins on February 24, 2024.

The last date for submission of application form is March 10.

Indian Navy SSC Officers Eligibility Criteria

Eligible Streams of Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Other Qualifications are as follows

General Service [GS(X)]: BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

Pilot: BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO): BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Logistics: (i) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or (ii) MBA with First Class, or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class alongwith PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class.

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/ Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII.

