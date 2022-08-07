Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for Tradesman Mate posts classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. Eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies through the official website(s) andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. The India Navy Group C Recruitment aims to fill a total of 112 posts. The last date to submit the application form is September 06, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key, Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Marking Scheme Here

Only Indian Nationals can apply for the subject post. The crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online Applications. The selected candidates would be required to serve in various unit/ sub-units/ departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command.

Important Dates

Opening of online Registration: August 06, 2022 Closing of online Registration: September 06, 2022

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022

Tradesman Mate: 112 posts

Indian Navy Group C Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: 10th standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade. The eligibility with respect to age, educational qualification, etc. will be determined as on the closing date for online registration.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of these process mentioned below.

Screening of application. Scheme of Written Examination: The written exam for Tradesman Mate will be conducted in Port Blair. No other center will be allotted to any candidates Document Verification: All documents pertaining of age, education, identity, address, category, caste validity certificate etc. will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional appointment as per extant DOP&T policy.

To know more about the Sarkari recruitment drive and its selection process, candidates are advised to go through the Detailed Notification shared here.

How to Apply?