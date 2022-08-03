Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. Interested candidates can register for the positions through the official website andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. A total of 112 vacant posts will be filled through this Sarkari Naukri recruitment drive.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams Begins Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

The registration process will begin on August 06, 202. The selected candidates would be required to serve in various unit/ sub-units/ departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening of online Registration: August 06, 2022 Closing of online Registration: September 06, 2022

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Tradesman Mate: 112 posts

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: 10th standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade. The eligibility with respect to age, educational qualification, etc. will be determined as on the closing date for online registration

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared here.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy at e andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. Only Indian Nationals can apply for the subject post. Candidates can visit the Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command website for more information.