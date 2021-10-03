Indian Oil Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the engagement of Apprentices. The corporation aims to hire a total of 469 Apprentices through this recruitment drive. Those who are interested and eligible are hereby informed that the application window will open on October 5, 2021. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned post is October 25, 2021. Candidates hired will be posted in Technical and Non-Technical trades under its 5 Regions. Below, we have mentioned the names of the 5 regions:Also Read - Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 55 Police Constable Driver Posts | Details Here

Western Region Pipelines (WRPL) Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply on du.ac.in

Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL) Also Read - SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 Posts Begins at ssc.nic.in | Check Details Here

Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL)

Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL)

South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL)

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the posts:

Visit the IOCL website https://plapps.indianoil.in/ and look for the link

In Part-I registration

Fill in basic details like name, category, etc

Create the password

Registration number will be sent to registered email id/SMS.

With this registration number, a candidate has again to login into the system with the password generated

The official notification reads, “Candidates are advised to remember registration number and password for future reference/use.”

Upload scanned photograph and signature and furnish educational qualification, experience details, etc, and submit the same.

Eligibility Criteria:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical –

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2)

Full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Mechanical Engineering ii) Automobile Engineering

Technician Apprentice Electrical-

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2)

full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering: i) Electrical Engineering ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Technician ApprenticeTelecommunication & Instrumentation-

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: i) Electronics & Communication Engineering ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering vi) Electronics Engineering

Trade Apprentice (AssistantHuman Resource)-

Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant)-

Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University