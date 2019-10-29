New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published recruitment notification for a total of 1574 posts for Refineries Division at its operating locations. The positions will be filled in the states and union territory of Western India which includes Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Important dates:

The last date to apply for the post- November 15, 2019.

Tentative Date for Download of Admit Card by Candidates – 20 to 23 November 2019

Written Test- 24 November 2019

Written Test Result -29 November 2019

Document Verification- 4-11 December 2019

Vacancies include:

Trade Apprentice/ attendant operator (Chemical Plant) discipline- chemical

Trade Apprentice (fitter) Discipline – Mechanical

Technician Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical

Technician Apprentice Discipline Instrumentation

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant

Trade Apprentice Accountant

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

Eligibility:

For all the posts, a common age limit has been set, as 18 to 24 years as on October 31, 2019. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC and ST, 3 years for OBC.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IOCL at iocrefrecruit .in.

Candidates are required to bring one photo ID proof in ORIGINAL – anyone from among Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License/Passport – along with Admit Card at the time of Written Test.