New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published recruitment notification for a total of 1574 posts for Refineries Division at its operating locations. The positions will be filled in the states and union territory of Western India which includes Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Important dates:
The last date to apply for the post- November 15, 2019.
Tentative Date for Download of Admit Card by Candidates – 20 to 23 November 2019
Written Test- 24 November 2019
Written Test Result -29 November 2019
Document Verification- 4-11 December 2019
Vacancies include:
Trade Apprentice/ attendant operator (Chemical Plant) discipline- chemical
Trade Apprentice (fitter) Discipline – Mechanical
Technician Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical
Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical
Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical
Technician Apprentice Discipline Instrumentation
Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant
Trade Apprentice Accountant
Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)
Eligibility:
For all the posts, a common age limit has been set, as 18 to 24 years as on October 31, 2019. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC and ST, 3 years for OBC.
Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IOCL at iocrefrecruit .in.
Candidates are required to bring one photo ID proof in ORIGINAL – anyone from among Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License/Passport – along with Admit Card at the time of Written Test.