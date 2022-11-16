Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Posts at iob.in Till Nov 30. Check Salary Here
Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the Bank's official website at www.iob.in.
Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Overseas Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Specialist Officers for the various posts in Information Technology and Digital Banking in MMG Scale II. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the Bank’s official website at www.iob.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30, 2022. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, salary and other details here.
Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Payment of Application Fee / Intimation Charges: 08.11.2022 to 30.11.2022
- Opening Date of Online Registration: 08.11.2022
- Closing Date of Online Registration: 30.11.2022
Indian Overseas Bank Vacancy
NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES
- Manager – Business Analyst: 01 post
- Manager – Data Engineer: 02 posts
- Manager – Cloud Engineer: 01 post
- Manager – Data Scientist: 01 post
- Manager – Network Security Engineer: 01 post
- Manager – Oracle DBA: 02 posts
- Manager – Middleware Engineer: 01 post
- Manager – Server Administrator: 02 posts
- Manager – Network – Routing & Switching Engineer: 02 posts
- Manager – Hardware Engineer: 01 post
- Manager – Solution Architect: 01 post
- Manager – Digital Banking (RTGS/ NEFT): 01 post
- Manager – Digital Banking (Debit Card & ATM Switch): 01 post
- Manager – ATM Managed Services & ATM Switch: 02 posts
- Manager – Merchant Acquisition: 01 posts
- Manager – Digital Banking (IB, MB, UPI): 03 posts
- Manager – Digital Banking (Reconciliation): 01 post
- Manager – Compliance & Audit: 01 post
Indian Overseas Bank Eligibility Criteria
- Manager – Business Analyst: Full time B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/ Electronics & Communications/ Electrical & Electronic Engineering AND Full Time M.B.A. (any specialisation) c. Full Time Master’s in Business Analytics will be preferred Minimum of 60% marks in both B.E./ B. Tech and M.B.A.
- Manager – Data Engineer: Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ M.E./ M.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/
Electronics & Communications/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering OR Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI with minimum of 60% marks.
Indian Overseas Bank Selection Criteria
Selection will be made based on an Online Examination followed by Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for Personal Interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:
Direct Link: Download Indian Overseas Bank Job Notification
Indian Overseas Bank Salary
- Scale / Grade Scale of Pay (In Rupees): MMGS II 48,170 – 1,740 / 1 – 49,910 – 1,990 / 10 – 69,810
Indian Overseas Bank Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only)
- For all others (Including OBC & EWS) INR 500.00 (Rupees Five Hundred Only
HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?
Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from 08.11.2022 to 30.11.2022 by visiting our website www.iob.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.
