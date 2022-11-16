Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Posts at iob.in Till Nov 30. Check Salary Here

Indian Overseas Bank Eligibility Criteria

Full time B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/ Electronics & Communications/ Electrical & Electronic Engineering AND Full Time M.B.A. (any specialisation) c. Full Time Master’s in Business Analytics will be preferred Minimum of 60% marks in both B.E./ B. Tech and M.B.A. Manager – Data Engineer: Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ M.E./ M.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/

Electronics & Communications/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering OR Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI with minimum of 60% marks.

Indian Overseas Bank Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on an Online Examination followed by Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for Personal Interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download Indian Overseas Bank Job Notification

Indian Overseas Bank Salary

Scale / Grade Scale of Pay (In Rupees): MMGS II 48,170 – 1,740 / 1 – 49,910 – 1,990 / 10 – 69,810

Indian Overseas Bank Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only)

For all others (Including OBC & EWS) INR 500.00 (Rupees Five Hundred Only

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?

Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from 08.11.2022 to 30.11.2022 by visiting our website www.iob.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.