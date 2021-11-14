New Delhi: The South Eastern Railway has announced a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the Apprentice posts in several departments.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Post Graduate Teacher Posts, Here's How to Apply at opsc.gov.in
Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcser.co.in. The South Eastern Railway is planning to hire candidates for 1785 Apprentice posts.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember
- Note, the application process for the recruitment process will commence from Nov 15, 2021.
- The deadline to submit the online application is Dec 15, 2021.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Name of Post with Vacancy Details
- Kharagpur Workshop: 360 Posts
- Signal and Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur: 87 Posts
- Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur: 120 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Kharagpur: 28 Posts
- Carriage and Wagon Depot/Kharagpur: 121 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur: 50 Posts
- Senior Dee (G)/Kharagpur: 90 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/Kharagpur: 40 Posts
- EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR: 40 Posts
- Electric Loco shed/Santragachi: 36 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Chakradharpur: 93 Posts
- Electronic Traction Depot/Chakradharpur: 30 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot/Chakradharpur: 65 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/Tata: 72 Posts
- Engineering Workshop/Sini: 100 Posts
- Track Machine Workshop/Sini: 7 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Chakradharpur: 26 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 50 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 52 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Adra: 30 Posts
- Carriage and Wagon Depot/Adra: 30 Posts
- Carriage and Wogon Depot/Adra: 65 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/BKSC: 33 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/ADRA: 30 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/BKSC: 31 Posts
- Flash Butt Welding Plant/Jharsuguda: 25 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/ADRA: 24 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi: 30 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Ranchi: 30 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/Ranchi: 10 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Ranchi: 10 Posts
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification
The minimum educational requirement is that an applicant must have passed the class 10th examination or its equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate from a recognized school. Moreover, an applicant must have an ITI pass certificate.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
Note, the candidates applying for the various post must be at least 15 years of age and should not exceed 24 years of age as of January 1, 2022. Meanwhile, there are certain relaxations provided to the reserved categories. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories. Similarly, the upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for candidates belonging to the OBC category.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcser.co.in. Note, all candidates must register and then fill the application form. Later, they need to upload the required documents such as a scanned photograph, scanned signature while filling the application form. Save, download and take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.
To ease the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the various post.
Here is the Direct Link: Click Here
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fee
Note, a candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee.