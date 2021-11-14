New Delhi: The South Eastern Railway has announced a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the Apprentice posts in several departments.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Post Graduate Teacher Posts, Here's How to Apply at opsc.gov.in

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcser.co.in. The South Eastern Railway is planning to hire candidates for 1785 Apprentice posts.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

Note, the application process for the recruitment process will commence from Nov 15, 2021.

The deadline to submit the online application is Dec 15, 2021.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Name of Post with Vacancy Details

Kharagpur Workshop: 360 Posts

Signal and Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur: 87 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur: 120 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Kharagpur: 28 Posts

Carriage and Wagon Depot/Kharagpur: 121 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur: 50 Posts

Senior Dee (G)/Kharagpur: 90 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Kharagpur: 40 Posts

EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR: 40 Posts

Electric Loco shed/Santragachi: 36 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Chakradharpur: 93 Posts

Electronic Traction Depot/Chakradharpur: 30 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot/Chakradharpur: 65 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Tata: 72 Posts

Engineering Workshop/Sini: 100 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Sini: 7 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Chakradharpur: 26 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 50 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 52 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Adra: 30 Posts

Carriage and Wagon Depot/Adra: 30 Posts

Carriage and Wogon Depot/Adra: 65 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/BKSC: 33 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/ADRA: 30 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/BKSC: 31 Posts

Flash Butt Welding Plant/Jharsuguda: 25 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/ADRA: 24 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi: 30 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Ranchi: 30 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Ranchi: 10 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Ranchi: 10 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

The minimum educational requirement is that an applicant must have passed the class 10th examination or its equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate from a recognized school. Moreover, an applicant must have an ITI pass certificate.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Note, the candidates applying for the various post must be at least 15 years of age and should not exceed 24 years of age as of January 1, 2022. Meanwhile, there are certain relaxations provided to the reserved categories. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories. Similarly, the upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for candidates belonging to the OBC category.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcser.co.in. Note, all candidates must register and then fill the application form. Later, they need to upload the required documents such as a scanned photograph, scanned signature while filling the application form. Save, download and take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

To ease the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the various post.

Here is the Direct Link: Click Here

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Note, a candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee.