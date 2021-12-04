RRC Central Railway Recruitment news: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Level 1 and Level 2 posts. A total of 12 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (CR). Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell’s official website, rrccr.com till December 20, 2021. The application process for the recruitment process will commence from December 06, 2021.Also Read - Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Apply For Various Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in | Application Begins From Dec 6

RRC Central Railway Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Level 2: 2 Posts

Level 1: 10 Posts

RRC Central Railway Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Level 2 posts must note that the maximum age limit is 30 years whereas the minimum age limit is 18 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the Level 1 posts must note that the maximum age limit is 33 years whereas the minimum age limit is 18 years.

Note, there are certain age relaxations in the upper age limit for reserved categories as per government rules.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment: Application Fee

A candidate belonging to a ‘General Category’ will be charged Rs 500 as an application fee. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/Ex/PWD/Women/Minorities/EBC will be Rs 250 as an application fee.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

For Level 2 post, a candidate must have passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent with 50% Marks or 10th passed with course completed act apprenticeship. For Level 1 post, candidate must have passed 10th or ITI or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI. Eligible candidates can apply online for sports and quota posts.