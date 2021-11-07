Indian Railway Recruitment News: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC) has announced a notification under which it will hire candidates for various post that includes Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman. The North Central Railway is planning to hire candidates for over 1600 Apprentice posts.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE Asks School Principals to Demystify Doubts Related to OMR Sheet

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcprjapprentices.in. The application process for the recruitment process has commenced on Nov 2, 2021.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Name of the Post and number of vacancies

Prayagraj division: 703

Jhansi division: 480

WorkShop Jhansi: 185

Agra division: 296

Railway Recruitment 2021: Qualification

The minimum educational requirement is that an applicant must have passed the class 10th examination or its equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate from a recognized school. Moreover, an applicant should have an ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificates must be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Note, candidates planning to appear for the various post must be born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply

Remember, the last date to apply for the various post under the Northern Railway recruitment process is Dec 1, 2021, till 11: 59 PM.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website rrcprjapprentices.in. Note, Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. To ease the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the various post.

Here is the Direct Link: Click Here