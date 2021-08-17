Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. The Indian Railways has invited applications to fill up 21 vacancies. Notably, these posts will be filled up through sports quota. The candidates must note that the online applications have been invited by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Western Railway for filling various posts of Group C.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity To Join in Various Posts in Aadhaar Issuing Body's Offices. Apply Today on uidai.gov.in

The candidates who are interested and eligible must apply for the jobs by visiting the official website of Western Railway's RRC — rrc-wr.com(https://rrc-wr.com/). Candidates can submit the application form by September 3. The registration process has started on August 4.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

As per the job notification, a total of 21 posts will be filled under Sports Quota through RRC Western Railway Recruitment. In this recruitment, all the posts in various sports are unreserved for both male and female candidates.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the class 12th examination or its equivalent examination.

All Indian residents of age 18 to 25 years can apply.

No age relaxations will be provided to candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

All those who want a group C job in Western Railway under level 4/5 must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category)OR, at least have bagged third position in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey). The candidate should also hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Candidates who aspire to get a job of group C in Western Railway under level 2/3 must have represented the country in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey )OR, at least have claimed

The third position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior Category / Asian Championship/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)/South Asian Federation Games (Senior Category )/ USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category ) /World University Gamessarkar OR He/She should have bagged at least third position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct Link to apply

https://rrc-wr.com/Sports/Login/index

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Recruitment process

In an official notification(https://rrc-wr.com/rrwc/Sports/SPORTS_NOTIFICATION_2021-22.pdf), RRC said that candidates will be recruited on the basis of trials, assessment of sports achievements, and educational qualifications.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary

Level 4: Rs 25,500-81,100

Level 5: Rs 29,200-92,300

Level 2: Rs 19,900-63,200

Level 3: Rs 21,700-69,100