North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC), North Central Railway has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Junior Technical Associates (Civil Works) posts. The notification will be open for a period of 10 days. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same through the official website www.rrcpryj.org. The application form for the recruitment process commenced from April 08, 2022. Applicants must note that the last day to register for the posts is April 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 posts will be filled in the organization.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening date of Online Application: April 08, 2022.

Date & Time of Closing of Online Application: April 18, 2022

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Jr.TechnicalAssistant (Civil)

Number of the post reserved for each category:

GEN: 08 posts

OBC: 05 posts

SC: 03 posts

ST: 02 posts

EWS: 02 posts

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration. OR A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute. OR Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Civil engineering or a combination of any sub stream of Basis streams of civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above positions, a candidate should be between 18-33 years of age as of the last date of notification.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. The payment will have to be made online through a payment gateway as a part of the online application process. The payment can be made by using a debit card/credit card/ Internet Banking etc.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before April 18, 2022, through the official website — www.rrcpryj.org.