Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply For 323 Posts at rrcnr.org; Check Notification, Dates, Link, Qualification Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply For 323 Posts at rrcnr.org; Check Notification, Dates, Link, Qualification Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: A total of 323 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway Delhi will conduct the General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) for selection to the Post of ALP/Technicians, Junior Engineer & Train Manager in Northern Railway. Regular and eligible employees (except RPF/RPSF) of Northern Railway, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Modern Coach Factory Raibereilly, and diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala can fill up the online application against the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) till August 28, 2023. A total of 323 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Date of notification publishing: July 28, 2023

Starting date for submission of online application: July 29, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: August 28, 2023

Last date for uploading signed application: September 1, 2023

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Assistant Loco Pilot: 169 posts

Train Manager: 46 posts

Technician: +78 posts

Junior Engineer posts: 30 posts

Railway Recruitment 2023 Group Wise Posts Details

Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation pass plus (a) ITI in specified trades/Act Apprenticeship, OR (b) Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering in lieu of ITI. Note: Specified trades for the purpose of(a) above are as follows:-A) Fitter B) Electrician C) Instrument Mechanic D)Mill Wright/Maintenance Mechanic E) Mechanic(Radio and TV F) Electronics Mechanic G)Mechanic(Motor vehicle) H) Wireman I) Tractor Mechanic J) Armature and Coil winder K) Mechanic(Diesel) L) Heat Engine.Note: Degree in the Engineering disciplines as also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.

Train Manager/Goods Guard: Degree from recognised university or its equivalent.

Railway Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Railway Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

How to Apply?

The candidate after registering and filling the application ONLINE, should take the printout (hard copy) of the application and get it signed from his/her immediate supervisor and controlling officer(departmental officer under whose control the employee is working) and then upload the signed PDF on official website latest by 01/09/2023. Before filling up the online application, candidates are advised to thoroughly read all the instructions and information in the Notification available on the RRC/NR official website www.rrcnr.org.

How to Apply For Railway Jobs 2023 – Apply Online at indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” Link.

Link. Click on the “Candidate Registration”

Fill up the basic details i.e. Name, Community, Mobile No., Email ID & Date of Birth.

Click on Register and Apply if Registered successfully

Candidate Dashboard appear containing “Application Form”, “Upload Photo, Sign & Thumb Impression” and “Application Details/Print” link.

Click on “Application Form”

Fill Up the Details in the Application Form. Save Detail, Edit if required, and then Final Save Detail.

Pay application fees and then, click on Submit button

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future use.

“The candidate after registering and filling the application ONLINE, should take the printout (hard copy) of the application and get it signed from his/her immediate supervisor and controlling officer(departmental officer under whose control the employee is working) and then upload the signed PDF on official website latest by 01/09/2023,” reads the official notification.

Important Links

To visit the official website of RRC NR, Click https://www.rrcnr.org/.

To view the official notification, Click http://gdce.rrcnr.org/.



