Indian Student Flaunts National Flag With Pride During Graduation Ceremony In New York. Netizens React

Viral 2023: In the pictures, Brigadier Hardeep Singh's son can be seen donning the customary graduation cap and gown along with the Indian national flag proudly displayed on his stole.

Indian Student Flaunts National Flag With Pride During Graduation Ceremony In New York. Netizens React.(Photo Credit: Twitter: @Hardisohi)

Viral Video of the Day: Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Every student studying in a foreign country often misses their motherland. These students often miss the comfort and coziness of home, the well-known roads, the friendly smiles, and the assurance that nothing could possibly go wrong. Now, this was the time for a student to proudly carry his identity associated with his motherland. A student proudly wore the Indian National Flag along with his robe at his graduation ceremony in New York.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, Brigadier Hardeep Singh posted photos of his son’s graduation ceremony at New York University. In the pictures, Brigadier Hardeep Singh’s son can be seen donning the customary graduation cap and gown along with the Indian National Flag proudly displayed on his stole. The unwavering patriotism displayed by Brigadier Sohi’s son astounded him.”My Son Flaunting the National Flag with Pride During his Graduation Ceremony,” reads the post alongside the pictures.

Indian Student Flaunts National Flag At His Graduation| Viral Post Inside

Till now, the viral video has received 140k views, several retweets, and over 1,500 likes. While netizens have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations on your graduation brother..! Best wishes for your future!,” wrote a Twitter user.”Congratulations to the parents and the young man!,” added the second user.

A third user wrote, “I Hope he comes back to india 🇮🇳 and serve the motherland like his father..and don’t start looking for jobs in USA.” “Your son’s patriotism is truly inspiring! It’s amazing to see a new generation of proud Indians graduating with such enthusiasm and love for their country. Congratulations to him!,” a fourth user expressed. “Kudos to the young lad, pride for a proud father Will bring laurels for country & family Wish the best to Gen X,” expressed a fifth user.

