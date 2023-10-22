Home

Indian Students Enrollment in UK Universities See Sharp Rise in 2023: Report

A total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indians, an increase of 49,883 or 54 per cent compared to the year ending June 2022.

New Delhi: The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office has reported a significant uptick in the issuance of sponsored study visas to Indian students, marking a 54 percent increase compared to the figures from 2022. According to a Gradding report, Indians are now holding nearly seven times the number of study visas they held in 2019. Grading is India’s premier platform for international education.

In this study, it explored that in total, the UK issued nearly 500,000 sponsored study visas and the exciting part is that almost a third of them are granted to Indians. “It is expected that the number of students enlisting in UK universities is projected to exceed 3 lakhs in the next academic session,” the report said.

A total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indians, an increase of 49,883 or 54 per cent compared to the year ending June 2022. According to the statistics, 98,394 Graduate Route extensions were granted from July 2020 to June 2021. Out of these, 42 per cent were granted to Indian students.

Additionally, it was found that 20 per cent of students whose visas expired in 2022 opted to switch to the Graduate Route after completing their studies. Thus, the same is going in 2023 and is expected to grow by the next academic year

“The reason people choose the UK that the country gives good value for money. Studying in the UK is an acceptable value for money and the average costs there are lower than in other countries like the USA and Australia,” Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding, said.

Moreover, graduates from the UK are the most employable in the world. In fact, 8 in ten international students are progressing, promoted and earning more because of their education in the UK, she said.

