MBA Admissions 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started the registration process for the MBA programme. Candidates who are planning to take admission in IP university in the 2022-23 academic year, can register themselves on the official website– ipu.admissions.nic.in. The candidates should note that the application process will close on March 31, 2022.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's release mentions,"For admission in the programme, preference will be given to the merit of CAT 21, then the merit of CMAT 22 after that the merit of the entrance exam conducted by the University for the purpose."

Indraprastha University MBA Admission 2022: Here’s How to Register

Go to the official website of IP University, ipu.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the MBA Registrations 2022 option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. For new users, click on the New Candidate Registration option.

option. For a new registration, enter the required credentials such as the candidate’s name, ISD code, mobile number, email id.

Now, choose your User ID, password and enter the security code.

Click on the submit option.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download and take a printout of the MBA Application form for future reference.

Here's Direct Link to Register

Earlier today, the University has released the admission brochure for the MBA programme for the academic session 2022- 23. The brochure was released virtually by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma and the Registrar Sh. Shailendra Singh Parihar in the presence of all University officials, deans, and directors of University Schools of Studies and affiliated institutions.