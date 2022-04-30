Indraprastha University: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date of online application for all programmes of the academic session 2022-23 till May 31, 2022. Eligible Candidates can apply same through the official website of the University at ipu.admissions.nic.in.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 7 Posts to Begin From May 6| Check Schedule Here

The official statement issued on the University’s web portal reads,” Now one can apply for all programmes based on national- level tests, programmes based on the university-conducted entrance tests and programmes on merit till May 31, 2022.” Earlier, the last date to fill the online application form was today, April 30. Also Read - Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 12 Posts at ssjhunjhunu.com| Check Details Here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University ipu.ac.in as well as the online admission ipu.admissions.nic.in. One can check the official notification from the direct link given here. Also Read - Punjab University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Posts at cup.edu.in | Read Details Here

(With Inputs From PTI)