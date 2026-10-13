Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani pitches for AI generated question papers to curb exam paper leak

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday suggested creating ‘massive question banks’ to curb exam paper leaks.

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Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani pitches for AI generated question papers to curb exam paper leak | Image ANI

New Delhi: To end paper leaks and fraud, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has suggested a radical shift in the country’s examination framework, using Artificial Intelligence to create question papers on the day of the examination. He also highlighted the urgent need to move towards a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) model in order to bring more transparency.

What Did Nilekani Addressed Say?

Speaking at the Bloomberg Economic Forum, Nilekani talked about systemic vulnerabilities that lead to exam paper leaks. “Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold. So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day, and therefore the question of ‘a’ question paper goes away, and there’s no economic incentive for that. That’s one way to think about how to solve this,” he said.

“The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on Computer-Based Testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded,” he added.

PM Modi Keen To Implement Exam Reforms: Nilekani

The Infosys co-founder, who is leading a committee dedicated to these systemic reforms, said that he is getting the needed support from the central government. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown interest in the committee’s decisions.

“I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our decisions,” he said.

Real-Time AI Papers and Global Economic Outlook

When asked if he could envision a future where AI spontaneously creates exam papers on the actual day of the test, Nilekani responded affirmatively, stating, “Yeah. Sure. Yeah.”

Hosted in India, the 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum has brought together more than 500 global business and public leaders. The theme of the ongoing event is ‘A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power’, under which delegates will discuss shifting geopolitics, managing global risks, and building a future roadmap for economic growth.

(With ANI inputs)