INI CET Counselling Result 2021 Declared: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has officially declared the INI CET Counselling 2021 Result for the 1st Round as per the latest updates. The candidates, who had appeared for Round 1 of INI CET 2020 Counselling, can now check their allotment results online through the official website aiimsexam.org.

For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link below via which the candidates can check the results:

Check INI CET Counselling Result 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

As reported earlier, the exam conducting institute i.e. AIIMS Delhi has published the counselling and seat allotment results online on its website i.e. aiimsexam.org.

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. aiimsexam.org

Step 2: Scroll Down to the ‘Important Announcement’ Section

Step 3: Find and Click on Link for “Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session”

Step 4: PDF file will open in a new window

Step 5: Use your Exam Roll Number to check individual result and seat allotment status

Step 6: Download the INI CET Seat Allotment Result PDF File on your device for future reference

The candidates must note that the AIIMS has released the Result in the form of PDF List. The PDF List contains INI CET Counselling Result 2021, offers details about Allotted Institute and Category for the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have been selected for admission and allotted seats need to confirm their admission by reporting to the allotted institutes between 23rd and 28th December 2020