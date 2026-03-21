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‘Integrity, consistency, and credibility’: CBSE introduces AI-based assessment for 10000 school counsellors
CBSE has released an important update. CBSE has introduced online remote Invigilation examination (Proctored Assessment) for school counselors.
To strengthen student support systems, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an Online Remote Invigilation Examination (Proctored Assessment) for School Counseling and Wellness Teachers (Socio-Emotional Counselors) as part of its capacity building and quality assurance framework. This is intended to be conducted in a phased manner for certification/assessment of approximately 10,000 counselors across CBSE-affiliated schools, with the first batch already initiated from February 2026.
According to the notice published by the CBSE, this assessment goes beyond a traditional exam by evaluating counselors skills, ethical understanding, and practical application, ensuring they are well-prepared to support students’ well-being. “Conducted on an AI-enabled platform (DIGI-EXAM), it ensures a secure, transparent, and standardised evaluation process while promoting familiarity with digital assessment tools,” CBSE in its official notice said.
The initiative aims to establish
a robust and future-ready assessment ecosystem with a focus on:
• Secure and scalable digital assessment delivery
• Integrity, consistency, and credibility in evaluation
• Equitable access through remote participation
• Alignment with national digital education goals and global best practices
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