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Integrity, consistency, and credibility: CBSE introduces AI-based assessment for 10000 school counsellors

‘Integrity, consistency, and credibility’: CBSE introduces AI-based assessment for 10000 school counsellors

CBSE has released an important update. CBSE has introduced online remote Invigilation examination (Proctored Assessment) for school counselors.

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To strengthen student support systems, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an Online Remote Invigilation Examination (Proctored Assessment) for School Counseling and Wellness Teachers (Socio-Emotional Counselors) as part of its capacity building and quality assurance framework. This is intended to be conducted in a phased manner for certification/assessment of approximately 10,000 counselors across CBSE-affiliated schools, with the first batch already initiated from February 2026.

According to the notice published by the CBSE, this assessment goes beyond a traditional exam by evaluating counselors skills, ethical understanding, and practical application, ensuring they are well-prepared to support students’ well-being. “Conducted on an AI-enabled platform (DIGI-EXAM), it ensures a secure, transparent, and standardised evaluation process while promoting familiarity with digital assessment tools,” CBSE in its official notice said.

The initiative aims to establish

a robust and future-ready assessment ecosystem with a focus on:

• Secure and scalable digital assessment delivery

• Integrity, consistency, and credibility in evaluation

• Equitable access through remote participation

• Alignment with national digital education goals and global best practices

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