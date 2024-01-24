Home

International Day Of Education 2024: Why Is It Celebrated, History And Significance – Know Everything

January 24 is celebrated as the International Day of Education. Read to know why is this day celebrated, what is the history behind it and what is its significance..

New Delhi: Education is the platform that supports the concepts of success, progress, empowerment and advancement. Leaders from across the world, for time immemorial, have been stressing on the importance of education for all, irrespective of the background they come from, their caste, creed, religion and/or gender. To further encourage the importance of education and demonstrate global commitment to support free and fair education opportunities for one and all, United Nations celebrates the International Day of Education, each year on January 24. Know in detail, why this day is celebrated, what is its history and significance..

Why Is International Day Of Education Celebrated

As mentioned earlier, the International Day of Education is celebrated to emphasise on the importance and need of free and fair education to one and all, across the world, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender or any other discrimination. This day is a reminder of the role education plays in building sustainable and resilient societies across the world.

International Day Of Education: History

The resolution to proclaim January 24 as the International Day Of Education was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 3, 2018. According to the UN Website, ” The adoption of the resolution 73/25 “International Day of Education”, co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other Member States, demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.” The specialised UN agency for Education, UNESCO facilitates the annual observance of the Day in collaboration with main education actors.

