International Men’s Day: Here’s Why It Is Celebrated; Know History, Significance

International Men's Day is celebrated at November 19 each year. Know why is this day celebrated, its history, significance and theme..

International Men's Day On Nov 19

New Delhi: Gender Equality is a huge topic of discussion and on various occasions, women are celebrated, but there aren’t many designated days specifically men. Hence, every year on November 19, International Men’s Day is celebrated globally and the main aim to celebrate this day is to focus and elevate men’s mental health, their well being and the positive contributions they have made to the society. International Men’s Day highlights issues that men face, gender roles, fostering of positive masculinity; a day to appreciate those who are respectful and deserve to be appreciated. Read more to know, why the International Men’s Day is celebrated, its history, significance and theme..

Why Is International Men’s Day Celebrated?

As mentioned earlier, the International Men’s Day is celebrated annually, on November 19. The day is used to address the challenges men face and also promote a better, clear and more nuanced understanding of masculinity. The global conversation of gender equality is promoted and propagated by the contributions International Men’s Day makes by fostering open dialogue and celebrating the positive contributions.

International Men’s Day: History

The first International Men’s Day was celebrated in 1999, on November 19. The reason why this day was celebrated was Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Dr Jerome Teelucksingh proposed the celebration of International Men’s Day to acknowledge the efforts, achievements and contributions of men; since then it has been celebrated annually in more than 80 countries.

International Men’s Day: Significance

Just like a female, men too, play multiple roles in one’s lives, be it of a friend, a father, a brother, a grandfather or a husband. International Men’s Day provides everyone the opportunity to express their love to the men in their lives, appreciate them and celebrate them for who they are, what they do and how much they mean to their loved ones. As per its website, “International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all.”

