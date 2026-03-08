Home

Education

International Womens Day 2026 Special: 5 Women who made history in UPSC CSE 2025 exam

International Women’s Day 2026 Special: 5 Women who made history in UPSC CSE 2025 exam

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

International Women’s Day 2026 special: On the eve of International Women’s Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu rightly said that women are the foundation of our society and nation. They have demonstrated their talent and hard work in various fields, including education, science, sports, art, and defence. Educated, self-reliant, and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation. Today, the young women are shaping the dreams of a new India. They need appropriate opportunities, guidance, and encouragement. This year, the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) declared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, Result 2025 on Friday.

A total of 958 candidates, 659 men and 299 women, have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said. The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men. These women candidates defied all the odds, shattered all the obstacles, and topped the UPSC exam. They worked hard with dedication, determination, and focus. In this article, we bring you the inspirational story of 5 women who defeated their obstacles or who chose passion over money to follow their only dream – to crack the toughest competitive examination.

Rajeshwari Suve M UPSC CSE Topper Rank 2: 7 long years journey

Rajeshwari Suve M, a graduate hailing from Madurai, secured All India Rank(AIR) 2 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025. In an interview with news agency ANI, Suve attributed her success to a seven-year journey that began in 2018 after graduation. She said that she was initially confused between higher studies and civil services, but ultimately chose the latter for societal impact. “I was a bit surprised, of course. It was a long journey for me. I graduated from college in 2018 in BE EEE. So, it is a journey of 7 years, but with the guidance of the Tamil Nadu government’s scheme, it became possible. I was one of the beneficiaries in the first batch itself. In 2024, I was selected among the 1000 people who were provided financial assistance of Rs 7500 for prelims examinations per month for 10 months, and after I cleared that, I received aid of Rs 25,000 for mains coaching, and Rs 50,000 for the interview,” she said, adding that the scheme also provided significant faculty and academic support, guiding her effectively towards UPSC preparations.

UPSC topper Aastha Jain, AIR 9: UP trader’s daughter creates history

Aastha Jain secured AIR 9 in the UPSC CSE 2025 exam. She hails from a modest family. Talking about her personal life, her father runs a small confectionery shop near the Laxmi Narayan temple in the town, through which he manages to run the family and take care of his three daughters and son’s education. A resident of the Saravgyan locality in Kandla, Aastha Jain is the second daughter of Ajay Kumar Jain. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services(Main) examination 2025 with AIR 9. Her UPSC preparation strategy was largely based on self-study, supplemented by some coaching in Delhi and online resources. This was Aastha’s third attempt. She had secured a rank of 131 in her first attempt and was undergoing training for the Indian Police Service in the Hyderabad cadre. She stood 186 in her second attempt. Always a bright student, Aastha secured 496 out of 500 marks in her intermediate examination in 2019, finishing fourth at the national level.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UPSC topper Anniela Sherpa, AIR 893: Lone candidate from the Himalayan state to clear exam

Sikkim’s Anniela Sherpa also cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025 with an All India Rank (AIR) 893. Sherpa, who hails from Rai Gaon in Gangtok, is the lone candidate from the Himalayan state to clear the examination this year, news agency PTI reported. Coming from a modest family background, she attributed her success to hard work, determination and consistent effort. She studied at St Thomas School, Gangtok and Holy Cross School, Tadong, and later pursued higher education at St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

UPSC topper Apurva Verma, AIR 42: Delhi ACP creates history

Apurva Verma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) currently posted with the Delhi Police, has secured the 42nd All India Rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. Apurva Verma, while speaking to ANI, said, “This attempt was very special because I made it while carrying out my duties. I am feeling very good; it feels truly special. The department also cooperated with me as I also took leaves for studying. My husband is also a civil servant, who supported me a lot.”

UPSC topper Zinnia Aurora AIR 6

also cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025 with an All India Rank(AIR) 9.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.