New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent instructions to all universities and higher education institutions in India to observe ‘International Yoga Day’ on June 21, 2019, by conducting mass demonstrations in the respective institutions.

A letter with the instructions for the same was sent to the vice-chancellors of all the higher educational institutions asking them ‘to promote yoga among the youth and to involve the sentiment of national pride proliferating yoga to the rest of the world’.

The letter by the UGC included the following points:

Institutes should open essential facilities to allow students and teachers to practice yoga for the event during summer vacations from 7 am to 8 am.

Events should also include demonstration programs on basic yoga drills. A copy of a Yoga Protocol including a 45-minute yoga sequence is available on the official website of AYUSH ministry at yoga.ayush.gov.in.

The letter also asked all universities to upload the details of the events of the day on the official site ugc.ac.in.

This year marks the fifth edition of the International Yoga Day that was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The theme for this year is ‘climate action’.