Want to Apply For Summer Internship At IIT Gandhinagar? Check Stipend, Eligibility Here

IIT Internship Offers: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this internship programme by visiting the official website of IIT Gandhinagar at srip.iitgn.ac.in.

Internship 2023: The last date to apply is March 05, 2023.

Internship Offers: An internship is a professional learning opportunity that provides meaningful, practical work related to a student’s field of study or career interest. An internship allows a student to explore and develop his or her career while learning new skills. The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT) is now accepting applications for its summer research internship programme (SRIP). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this internship programme by visiting the official website of IIT Gandhinagar at srip.iitgn.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 05, 2023. A minimum commitment of 8 weeks is mandatory for SRIP.

Summer Internship At IIT Gandhinagar: Check Stipend Here

A weekly SRIP stipend of INR 2000/- for a minimum 8 weeks internship at IITGN, is provided to most of the interns. However, this amount may vary for faculty-funded interns. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared here.

IIT Gandhinagar summer internships Direct LINK

IIT Gandhinagar summer internships Apply Now

Summer Internship At IIT Gandhinagar: Who can Apply?

Students in the first/second and third years of UG studies are encouraged to apply. Students in their first year of PG studies can also apply. The SRIP results are expected to be announced on the SRIP website and the emails will be sent to the selected interns by the end of March.

What is the basis of selection in this internship programme?

As per the official website, Candidate’s overall profile is reviewed including academic background, performance, research interests, alignment with proposed projects and prior experience if any. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of IIT Gandhinagar at srip.iitgn.ac.in for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.