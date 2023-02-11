Home

Education

Internship Alert: Looking For Event Management Jobs? Application Link, Monthly Stipend Here

Internship Alert: Looking For Event Management Jobs? Application Link, Monthly Stipend Here

Event Management Internship: In this article, we have compiled a list of event management jobs and internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

Check List Of Event Management Jobs To Apply For This Week.

Internship Offers: An internship is a professional learning opportunity that provides meaningful, practical work related to a student’s field of study or career interest. An internship allows a student to explore and develop his or her career while learning new skills. It will enable the employer to bring new perspectives, ideas, and energy into the workplace. Many college students look forward to applying for internships because they believe it will boost their confidence and prepare them for job interviews.

An event manager is someone who plans an event, ensures that everything runs smoothly, and executes the plan within the parameters of a budget. In this article, we have compiled a list of Event Management Jobs and internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

You may like to read

EVENT MANAGEMENT PART-TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT DELHI IN INGLU

INGLU is a student-based startup. This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend between Rs 7,500-10,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 24, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to sell passes and tickets for the event.

Last Date to Apply : February 24, 2023

: February 24, 2023 Stipend : Rs 7,500-10,000/month

: Rs 7,500-10,000/month Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Flexible work hours, 5 days a week, Job offer

Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Application Link : CLICK HERE TO APPLY

: Duration: 2 Months

EVENT MANAGEMENT PART-TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN TEAMCORE EVENTS

This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend between Rs 10,000-15,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 23, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to Work as a production runner/crew/volunteer.

Last Date to Apply : February 23, 2023

: February 23, 2023 Stipend : Rs 10,000-15,000 /month

: Rs 10,000-15,000 /month Other perks: Informal Dress Code

Informal Dress Code Application Link : CLICK HERE TO APPLY

: Duration: 2 Months

EVENT MANAGEMENT WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT SARKARI SCHOOL

Sarkari School is a platform for those who are working towards uplifting the future of the young generation studying in government schools of remote India. This is a two-month internship. This is an unpaid internship. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 25, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to plan and conduct online events/webinars/social media campaign for various projects.

Last Date to Apply : February 25, 2023

: February 25, 2023 Stipend : Unpaid

: Unpaid Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Flexible work hours

Application Link : CLICK HERE TO APPLY

: Duration: 2 Months

EVENT MANAGEMENT PART TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT GURGAON IN PAWZZ

Pawzz is a revolutionary animal welfare organization operating in Gurgaon. This is a one-month internship. This is an unpaid internship. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 22, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to manage stalls and coordinate with the sales team for the smooth functioning of the event.

Last Date to Apply : February 22, 2023

: February 22, 2023 Stipend : Unpaid

: Unpaid Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation,

Application Link : CLICK HERE TO APPLY

: Duration: 01 Month

EVENT MANAGEMENT PART TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT MUMBAI IN FUNWORKSPACES

Funworkspaces provides dance studios, classrooms, meeting rooms, and workspaces to ensure a flexible and safe experience. This is a three months internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 19, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to plan the tournaments calendar and organizing sports and cultural events.

Last Date to Apply : February 19, 2023

: February 19, 2023 Stipend : Rs 5,000/month

: Rs 5,000/month Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Informal dress code, 5 days a week, Free snacks & beverages

Application Link : CLICK HERE TO APPLY

: Duration: 03 Months

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.