Internship Alert: Looking For Event Management Jobs? Application Link, Monthly Stipend Here

EVENT MANAGEMENT PART-TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT DELHI IN INGLU
INGLU is a student-based startup. This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend between Rs 7,500-10,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 24, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to sell passes and tickets for the event.
- Last Date to Apply: February 24, 2023
- Stipend: Rs 7,500-10,000/month
- Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Flexible work hours,5 days a week,Job offer
- Application Link: CLICK HERE TO APPLY
- Duration: 2 Months
EVENT MANAGEMENT PART-TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN TEAMCORE EVENTS
This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend between Rs 10,000-15,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 23, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to Work as a production runner/crew/volunteer.
- Last Date to Apply: February 23, 2023
- Stipend: Rs 10,000-15,000 /month
- Other perks: Informal Dress Code
- Application Link: CLICK HERE TO APPLY
- Duration: 2 Months
EVENT MANAGEMENT WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT SARKARI SCHOOL
Sarkari School is a platform for those who are working towards uplifting the future of the young generation studying in government schools of remote India. This is a two-month internship. This is an unpaid internship. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 25, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to plan and conduct online events/webinars/social media campaign for various projects.
- Last Date to Apply: February 25, 2023
- Stipend: Unpaid
- Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Flexible work hours
- Application Link: CLICK HERE TO APPLY
- Duration: 2 Months
EVENT MANAGEMENT PART TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT GURGAON IN PAWZZ
Pawzz is a revolutionary animal welfare organization operating in Gurgaon. This is a one-month internship. This is an unpaid internship. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 22, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to manage stalls and coordinate with the sales team for the smooth functioning of the event.
- Last Date to Apply: February 22, 2023
- Stipend: Unpaid
- Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation,
- Application Link: CLICK HERE TO APPLY
- Duration: 01 Month
EVENT MANAGEMENT PART TIME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT MUMBAI IN FUNWORKSPACES
Funworkspaces provides dance studios, classrooms, meeting rooms, and workspaces to ensure a flexible and safe experience. This is a three months internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 19, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to plan the tournaments calendar and organizing sports and cultural events.
- Last Date to Apply: February 19, 2023
- Stipend: Rs 5,000/month
- Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation, Informal dress code, 5 days a week, Free snacks & beverages
- Application Link: CLICK HERE TO APPLY
- Duration: 03 Months
