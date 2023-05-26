Home

Education

Top 10 Websites for Students to Find Paid Summer Internships

Top 10 Websites for Students to Find Paid Summer Internships

An internship provides students with valuable experience and an opportunity to build a professional network, which can greatly assist them in securing desired jobs. But why do students need internships?

Top 10 Websites for Students to Find Paid Summer Internships

New Delhi:

As summer vacations are underway, an internship is a great idea for students to make productive use of their time. An internship provides students with valuable experience and an opportunity to build a professional network, which can greatly assist them in securing desired jobs. But why do students need internships?

You may like to read

In today’s fiercely competitive job market, landing a desired job is no easy task. Nowadays, companies prefer candidates with some level of experience before considering them for the required job profiles. However, as a fresher, how can a student gain experience? The answer lies in internships.

Trending Now

Undertaking an internship during summer vacation is an excellent way for students to make the most of their free time in a productive manner. There are several prominent websites that offer internship opportunities to students, and the best part is that they can complete their internships from the comfort of their own homes. This allows them to equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge for their desired jobs. Here is a list of the top 10 best internship websites in India.

Internshala

Internshala is one of the most popular and largest internship platforms that is working on a mission to equip students with the needed skills and exposure. Students can visit their official website and choose companies for internships. The website also provides the option to filter companies by category, location, duration, and form of work.

Internshala also provides online courses and different training programs for students. For more details visit the website – https://internshala.com.

Linkedin

The US-based LinkedIn is one of the most popular professional job search websites in India, which helps job seekers find their desired jobs. It has also partnered with companies that provide internships to students. Additionally, several companies post various internship opportunities on the website.

The platform also assists users to build network and connect with peers. It also update users of what is happening around the world. Visit the website here – https://in.linkedin.com.

LetsIntern

The Gurgaon-based Letsintern also offers exciting internship opportunities to students with stipends. It provides internships in prominent organizations such as Emerson, Big Basket, Comic Con India, PVR, Tencent Game, Myntra, and other companies. For more details, please visit their website at https://letsintern.in.

AngelList

This US-based website focuses on startups, angel investors, and job seekers looking for opportunities to work with startup companies. It collaborates with several organizations, including Patreon, Tinder, Twitch, Yelp, Gusto, and Medium.

Candidates can simply signup and complete their profile to being the search for the desired internship. Once a candidate completes his/her profile they can apply for internship with just a click. Check the website – https://www.angellist.com.

Hello Intern

It is a global internship platform that aims to provide the best possible internships/apprenticeships to its users. The site allows users to browse the best internship opportunities and apply to companies of their choice. It has partnered with non-profit organizations, corporate companies, and several startups. Users can easily choose internships in areas such as digital marketing, graphic designing, mobile app development, among others. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.hellointern.com.

IndianInternship

This website allows students to apply for internship opportunities within India in numerous sectors and domains. Here’s the website – https://www.indianinternship.com.

GlassDoor

Glassdoor is also a good platform where recent graduates and other students can find internships in big companies. It offers entry-level jobs and also guides users through interview questions. Users can also access company reviews and salary data. For more information, visit their website at https://www.glassdoor.co.in.

Idealist

Students seeking internship opportunities can also try their luck on Idealist. It is one of the reputed internship website and also a one-stop solution for students internship needs. Check the website here – https://www.idealist.org.

InternMee

This website helps build a bridge between employees and employers. It connects high school students with big companies that offer internships, leadership programs, and volunteer opportunities. Check out the Internmee website at https://www.internmee.com.

Media Bistro

As the name suggest this platform specialises in the media industry. It connects students to connect with media industry. If a student wants to work in the media broadcasting, advertising or marketing it is the platform for him/her. Check the website here – https://www.mediabistro.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES