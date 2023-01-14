Home

Internship Opportunity: From Unimonks to Avaesa; Check List of Social Media Marketing Jobs to Apply For This Week

Internship Offers: In this article, we have compiled a list of social media marketing internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern's roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

Internship Offers: An internship is a professional learning opportunity that provides meaningful, practical work related to a student’s field of study or career interest. An internship allows a student to explore and develop his or her career while learning new skills. It will enable the employer to bring new perspectives, ideas, and energy into the workplace. Many college students look forward to applying for internships because they believe it will boost their confidence and prepare them for job interviews. In this article, we have compiled a list of social media marketing internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

Social Media Marketing part time job/internship

UNIMONKS

This is a two-month internship that requires candidates to work in the Delhi office. Those chosen will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6000. Candidates will be given a certificate at the end of their service period. The deadline for submitting applications through the Internshala portal is January 27. There are four open positions in the company. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include Developing and executing social media plans and strategies, Repurposing content for each platform and Working with influencers to reach our ideal customer. Apply

Check Important Dates Here

START DATE: Immediately

DURATION: 2 Months

2 Months STIPEND : 3,000-6,000 /month

: APPLY BY: 27 Jan’ 23 TRILUXO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED This internship will last 6 months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month. The chosen candidate will have to work from home(WFH). The intern’s primary responsibility is to create and execute effective social media strategies and utilize creative writing and data analytics to produce compelling storytelling. After completing the internship, candidates will receive a letter of recommendation as well as a certificate. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is January 27, 2023. Apply Check Important Dates Here START DATE: Immediately

DURATION: 6 Months

6 Months STIPEND : 1, 000/month

: 1, APPLY BY: 27 Jan’ 23 AVAESA IN CHENNAI This is a six-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5000. They will be asked to join the office in Chennai. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is to need to post content on all social media platforms as per the pre-decided schedule. They need to promptly respond to all the messages received on our social media pages and direct all relevant information to the store. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is January 25. Apply Check Important Dates Here START DATE: Immediately

DURATION: 6 Months

6 Months STIPEND : 3,000-5,000 /month

: APPLY BY: 25 Jan’ 23 IB EXPERTS FOR 7 ON 7 PRIVATE LIMITED This is a three-month internship. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is to organize events such as trade shows and education fairs and create the sales target and plan to achieve the sales target(s). Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 11,000. The deadline for applying through Internshala is January 25. On successful conversion to a permanent employee, the candidate can expect a salary of Rs. 2 to 3 Lac/annum. Apply Check Important Dates Here START DATE: Immediately

DURATION: 3 Months

3 Months STIPEND : 11,000 /month

: 11,000 APPLY BY: 25 Jan’ 23 EUNOIAYOU This is a three-month internship. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is to track analytics for social media campaigns, create social media posting schedules, and write captions for social media posts. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend between Rs 5,000 to Rs. 8,000. The last date to apply through Internshala is January 25, 2023. Apply Check Important Dates Here START DATE: Immediately

DURATION: 3 Months

3 Months STIPEND : 5,000-8,000 /month

: 5,000-8,000 /month APPLY BY: 16 Jan’ 23