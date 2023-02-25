Home

Education

Internship Alert: Looking For Digital Marketing Jobs? Check Stipend, Last Date, Intern Roles Here

Internship Alert: Looking For Digital Marketing Jobs? Check Stipend, Last Date, Intern Roles Here

Digital Marketing Jobs And Internship 2023: Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

Digital Marketing Jobs: Looking For Digital Marketing Jobs. Check details here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Internship Offers: An internship is a professional learning opportunity that provides meaningful, practical work related to a student’s field of study or career interest. An internship allows an employer to bring new perspectives, ideas, and energy into the workplace. In the fast-moving digital world, Digital Marketing has emerged as a popular career path.

Digital marketing is a type of marketing in which businesses promote their products and services through digital channels such as social media, blogs, emails, and digital advertising. In this article, we have compiled a list of digital marketing Jobs and internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.

You may like to read

Internship 2023: Digital Marketing Jobs WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP

Orangefox

Orangefox is looking for a candidate who is available for three months. Selected candidates will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. Those interested should apply through Internshala by March 11, 2023. Interns are required to manage social engagement & conversations and interaction within social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.).

Last Date to Apply: March 11, 2023 Stipend: Rs 3,000-4,000 /month Application Link: Apply Now HERE Duration: 03 Months

Digital Marketing Internship at Advert Pacific

Advert Pacific is a digital marketing company located in Noida, India. This is a six-months internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 /month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is March 11, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to manage an organization’s website and maintain it, keeping best practices in mind.

Last Date to Apply: March 11, 2023 Stipend: Rs 10,000 /month Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation Application Link: Apply Now HERE Duration: 06 Months

Design Talk

This is a three-month-long internship. Candidates who are selected will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. The last date to apply is March 11. Making a strategic plan for the social media platforms and working collaboratively with the team are some of the intern’s responsibilities.

Last Date to Apply: March 11, 2023 Stipend: Rs 1,500/month Application Link: Apply Now HERE Duration: 03 Months

Exambazaar

Exambazaar is one of India’s largest education discovery platforms. The total duration of the internship is three months. Candidates selected by the company will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. The selected intern needs to assist in making photos and videos (recordings from a mobile) and sharing them on social media.

Last Date to Apply: March 11, 2023 Stipend: Rs 5,000 /month Other perks: Certificate, Letter of recommendation Application Link: Apply Now HERE Duration: 03 Months

Oilcure Health & Beauty

This is a two-months internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 2,500-4,000/month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is March 11, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to create visuals and posts for Instagram and Facebook page.

Last Date to Apply: March 11, 2023 Stipend: Rs 2,500-4,000/month Application Link: Apply Now HERE Duration: 02 Months

For more updates on internship opportunities, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.