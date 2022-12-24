IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 posts at iocl.com. Check Last Date Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The registration process will end on January 3, 2023. A total of 1747 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of Educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application on or before 3 January 2023 @ 5 p.m.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of opening of online application: December 14, 2022

Last date of submission of online application: January 03, 2023

Online test details will be intimated through the registered e-mail/SMS

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Total: 1747 Vacancy

IOCL Eligibility Criteria

For Discipline Code –107 -Trade Apprentice (Fitter) –Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Fitter) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

For Discipline Code –108- Trade Apprentice (Electrician) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Electrician) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT. For more details about the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

IOCL Selection Methodology

The Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice

Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply Online?

“Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from 14 December 2022 (10.00 A.M.) to 3 January 2023 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website https://www.iocl.com/

apprenticeships. Only Online mode of Applications will be accepted,” reads the official notification.