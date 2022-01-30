IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice across India under the Marketing Division. At present, the vacancies are available in Western Region and Northern Region. The candidates who are interested can submit their applications along with relevant documents in an online mode at– iocl.com. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022 to Begin From Feb 1; Check Important Guidelines, Other Details Here

For IOCL Western Region, the Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices will be appointed at various locations in the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. For IOCL Northern Region, candidates will be appointed at the States & Union Territory of North India Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

Vacancy Details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1196 vacant posts will be filled.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

IOCL Western Region: 570

IOCL Northern Region: 626

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply Online?

For IOCL Western Region: The candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the link which will be provided on the corporate website www.iocl.com(Careers->Apprenticeships-> Engagement of Technical and NonTechnical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Western Region (Marketing Division) – 2022. Only the Online mode of applications will be accepted. The online application has to be submitted through the link www.rectt.in.

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

For IOCL Northern Region: The candidates can apply online through the link which is provided on the website www.iocl.com (Careers-> Apprenticeships-> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Northern Region (Marketing Division).

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022: Apply Online