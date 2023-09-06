IOCL Apprentice Registrations 2023 Underway; Details Inside

Home

IOCL Apprentice Registrations 2023 Underway; Apply At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or mhrdnats.gov.in till September 10 this year.

IOCL Apprentice registrations 2023.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is presently inviting applications for its various apprentice posts. The applications for Technician, Trade Apprentices, and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice, both technical and non-technical will be accepted till September 10. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and mhrdnats.gov.in. The application window will remain open till 11:55 pm. A total of 490 jobs are available across various states in India including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

What Is The Age Limit For IOCL Apprentice 2023?

Candidates applying for the various apprentice positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited should be a minimum of 18 years old, and a maximum of 24 years old as on August 31, 2023. However, the maximum age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for the SC and ST applicants, and 3 years for the OBC-NCL candidates.

What Is The IOCL Apprentice Stipend?

The stipend will be paid to the apprentices according to the Apprentices Act, 1961/ 1973/ Apprentices Rules 1992/2019 and the amendments made over time.

Candidates can check out the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 official notification here.

How To Apply For IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited apprentice recruitment 2023 can follow the steps given below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, register yourself on the portal and log in using your credentials

Step 3

Next, click on the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 tab

Step 4

Visit the apply link and fill out the application form

Step 5

After that, you need to upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form

Step 6

Pay the application fee and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Last but not least, do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference

If the candidates wish to gain any further information, they can visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at – https://www.iocl.com/apprenticeships.

