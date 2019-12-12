IOCL Barauni Apprentice Medical Exam 2019: The Indian oil corporation limited, Barauni Refineries division has released a list of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the document verification (DV) process on its official website. Candidates who had passed the IOCL Barauni Apprentice Medical Exam 2019 can now check the results of the DV process on iocl.com.

Besides, only those who have cleared the DV process are qualified to appear for a medical test.

It must be noted that the IOCL written exam for the post of trade and technician apprentice was held on November 24, 2019. The next step in the selection process was document verification, which was conducted from December 4 to 6, 2019. Those shortlisted after the document verification process have to report to the following address by 8 AM:

Barauni Refinery Hospital,

Barauni Refinery Township Begusarai,

Bihar-851117.

The medical examination will conclude on December 18, 2019.