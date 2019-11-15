IOCL Recruitment 2019: November 15 is the last date to apply for recruitment drive for vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Those who are interested as well as eligible, but are yet to apply can do so on IOCL’s official website, iocl.com, only till Friday, 5 PM.

A total of 1,574 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, the online application process for which started on October 25. The written exam will be conducted on November 24, admit cards for which will be published between November 20-23.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official IOCL website iocl.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, enter all the required details

Step 4: Upload passport size photograph and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

The result of the written exam will be announced on November 29. Those who clear the written exam will be called up for document verification between December 4-11. The vacancies have been announced for IOCL refineries in Guwahati, Barauani, Gujarat, Haldia, Digboi, Mathura, Bongaigaon, Paradip and Panipat.

In order to apply, candidates have to be in the age group of 18-24. Further, they should also have a degree of three-years regular full-time Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electronics with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised university/institute.