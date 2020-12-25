IOCL Recruitment 2020-21: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment against 47 vacancies in its pipeline division for non-executive posts like engineering assistant, technical attendant. Also Read - Fact Check: Report Claims Centre Is Planning to Sack 5 Lakh Government Employees, PIB Says It's Fake

The vacancies are in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan. Interested candidates can apply online at iocl.in on or before January 15, 2021.

Eligibility

Assistant Engineer: Three years full-time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any engineering stream from a government recognized institute.

Minimum marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them)

Technical Attendant: Matric / 10th pass and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below* from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

Age Limit

Minimum age requirement is 18 years and upper age limit is 26 years as on 22.12.2020.

Check Official Notification Here

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of a written test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

The written test of objective nature will be held on February 14, 2021 followed by a skill test on February 15. There will be 100 questions in the written test, each carrying one mark.

Exam Pattern

Engineering Assistants — Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be from the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge, etc.

Technical Attendants — Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be on Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades, like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and Fitter, etc. The remaining 25 questions will be based on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.