The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL is all set to recruit Apprentice posts. The candidates willing to apply for the post can visit the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 505 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 505 posts in the organization. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment Drive: 505 Vacancies Notified For Non Technical and Technical Apprentice | Here's How to Apply Online

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned some of the important dates here: Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2020-21: Applications Invited For Engineers, Technical Attendants| Check Details

Opening date of application: January 28, 2021 Also Read - Chhotu, At Your Service! Indian Oil Gives Brand Identity to 5 Kg Cylinder

Closing date of application: February 26, 2021

Download of admit card: March 1, 2021

Tentative date of written test: March 14, 2021

CLICK HERE FOR Detailed Notification

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four option with one correct option.

The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of IOCL.