IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL Recruitment has released a notification for the year 2021. The IOCL Recruitment 2021 vacancies have been released for 513 posts of experienced non-executive personnel such as Junior Engineer and many other posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply on the official website of the corporation.

Here are some of the important details about the vacancies:

Applications invited for candidates to work in refiners or petrochemical units located in Guwahati, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and others.

Salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,500.

Posts: Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, Production, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, P&U, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, Electrical, or Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, P&U-O&M, Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV, and others.

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and a maximum of 26 years of age as of September 30, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the posts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps thorough which they can apply for the positions: