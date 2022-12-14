IOCL Recruitment 2022-23: Apply @iocl.com For 1760 Technician, Trade & Graduate Apprentice Posts; Deets Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has released a Notification for the Recruitment of Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice (Technical & Non-Technical) and Graduate Apprentice Vacancy. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can apply online from 14 December 2022 to 03 January 2023 on the corporate website www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships.

A total of 1760 vacacncies are notified at its various locations in States and UTs of India including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UT of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online: 14-12-2022

Last Date to Apply Online: 03-01-2023 Upto 5:00 pm

Date of Exam: Notify Later

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Age Limit (As on 31-12-2022)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Age Relaxation is Applicable as per Rules

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Qualification

Candidate should Possess 12th/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree (Relevant Discipline)

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.