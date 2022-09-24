IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for candidates to apply for the non-executive vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL at plapps.indianoil.in. Applicants can submit the application form till October 10. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 56 posts will be filled. All the candidates are advised to keep the printout of the online application form for reference for downloading Admit Card from Pipelines Recruitment Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in/.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Here's How to Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of opening of online application and publishing of detailed website notification on IOCL Website : September 12, 2022

: September 12, 2022 Last date of submission of online application (including payment of application fee of Rs. 100/- for General, EWS and OBC candidates: October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022 Tentative date of downloading online admit card : From 27.10.2022 – till 08:00 hrs of 06.11.2022

: From 27.10.2022 – till 08:00 hrs of 06.11.2022 Tentative date of Written Test for all disciplines : 06.11.2022 (SUNDAY)

: 06.11.2022 (SUNDAY) Tentative dates for SPPT for all disciplines: On 07.11.2022. If not completed, on 08.11.2022 then on 09.11.2022 as well.

IOCL Vacancy: Check Location Wise Vacancies

Post Name Locations under

State Number of Vacancies EA (Elec) WB 2 EA(Mech) WB 3 EA(T&I) Assam 1 EA (Opr) UP 1 EA(T&I) UP 1 EA (Opr) Bihar 2 EA (T&I) Punjab 1 EA(Mech) UP 1 EA (Elec) Gujarat 1 EA(Mech) Gujarat 1 EA(T&I) Gujarat 2 EA(T&I) Rajasthan 2 EA(Mech) AP 1 EA (Mech) Odisha 1 EA (T&I) Odisha 2 EA (Elec) Chhattisgarh 1 TA WB 6 TA HP 1 TA Punjab 1 TA UP 3 TA Gujarat 11 TA Rajasthan 3 TA Odisha 7 TA Chhattisgarh 1 Total 56

IOCL Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV : Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Mechanical Engineering 2. Automobile Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them)

: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Mechanical Engineering 2. Automobile Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them) Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Electrical Engineering 2. Electrical & Electronics Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Electrical Engineering 2. Electrical & Electronics Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them). Technical Attendant-1 Grade-I: Matric / 10th pass and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below* from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

Direct Link: Apply Online For IOCL Recruitment 2022

IOCL Selection Procedure

Selection process shall consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) shall be qualifying in nature only.

Final merit list shall be prepared based on the marks secured in Written Test of only those candidates who are considered FIT in SPPT. For more details about the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Click Here to Download IOCL Job Notification

IOCL Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and should not be more than 26 years of age as on 12.09.2022

IOCL Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to remit Rs.100/- as an application fee. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

How to Apply Online For IOCL Recruitment 2022?

Candidates meeting the above-prescribed eligibility criteria should visit the IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal at https://plapps.indianoil.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submission of application.