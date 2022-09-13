IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has invited candidates to apply for the non-executive vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IOCL at plapps.indianoil.in. The registration process has started from September 12. The last date to submit the application form is October 10. A total of 56 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. After successfully applying/registration of the Online Application (including payment of fees for General, EWS, and OBC candidates), the candidate must take a printout of the filled-in online application for future reference. For more details, please scroll the article.Also Read - CUET UG Result 2022 to Release Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of opening of online application and publishing of detailed website notification on IOCL Website : September 12, 2022

: September 12, 2022 Last date of submission of online application (including payment of application fee of Rs. 100/- for General, EWS and OBC candidates: October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022 Tentative date of downloading online admit card : From 27.10.2022 – till 08:00 hrs of 06.11.2022

: From 27.10.2022 – till 08:00 hrs of 06.11.2022 Tentative date of Written Test for all disciplines : 06.11.2022 (SUNDAY)

: 06.11.2022 (SUNDAY) Tentative dates for SPPT for all disciplines: On 07.11.2022. If not completed, on 08.11.2022 then on 09.11.2022 as well.

IOCL Vacancy Details

Post Name Locations under

State Number of Vacancies EA (Elec) WB 2 EA(Mech) WB 3 EA(T&I) Assam 1 EA (Opr) UP 1 EA(T&I) UP 1 EA (Opr) Bihar 2 EA (T&I) Punjab 1 EA(Mech) UP 1 EA (Elec) Gujarat 1 EA(Mech) Gujarat 1 EA(T&I) Gujarat 2 EA(T&I) Rajasthan 2 EA(Mech) AP 1 EA (Mech) Odisha 1 EA (T&I) Odisha 2 EA (Elec) Chhattisgarh 1 TA WB 6 TA HP 1 TA Punjab 1 TA UP 3 TA Gujarat 11 TA Rajasthan 3 TA Odisha 7 TA Chhattisgarh 1 Total 56

IOCL Eligibility Criteria

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV : Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Mechanical Engineering 2. Automobile Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them)

: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Mechanical Engineering 2. Automobile Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them) Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV: Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute: 1. Electrical Engineering 2. Electrical & Electronics Engineering Minimum percentage of marks: 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates for the posts reserved for them)

IOCL Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download IOCL Recruitment Official Notification 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates meeting the above-prescribed eligibility criteria should visit the IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal at https://plapps.indianoil.in. The portal for submitting online applications will be operative from 12.09.2022 till 1800 hrs of 10.10.2022 only. Paper-based applications will NOT be accepted.