IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentice 2022 under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Northern Region (Marketing Division). Eligible and interested job applicants can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com.

The last date to apply for these posts is February 21, 2022. The registration process has already commenced from Tuesday, January 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 626 posts in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Apprentice: 626

Eligibility Criteria:

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Candidate must have a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT. Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Three-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering.

Candidate must have a Three-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering. Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must have a Full-Time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Candidate must have a Full-Time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University. Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must be a 12th pass and should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details from the official notification shared below.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification

Selection Process

Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates, on the basis of marks obtained by them in theWritten Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four option with one correct option. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi. There will be no negative marking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IOCL.