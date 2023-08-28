Home

Education

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 490 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 490 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

To be eligible for the IOCL recruitment 2023, a candidate should be between the ages of 18 and 24. They must also have passed Matriculation with regular ITI courses recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Employees will be selected on the basis of the score of their Online Test.

A total of 490 vacancies have opened up in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The organisation has started accepting applications through the online portal. Applications are being invited for a number of positions including Technician, Trade Apprentice, and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. If selected, the employees will work in IOCL’s branches located in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Candidates, who meet the eligibility criteria, can apply on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or mhrdnats.gov.in. The application for these vacancies will be accepted till September 10.

Trending Now

What Is The Age Limit For IOCL Recruitment 2023?

Those who are above the age of 18 years and below the age of 24 years as on August 31, 2023 can apply for Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s most recent recruitment drive.

Selection Criteria for IOCL Recruitment 2023

Employees will be selected on the basis of the score of their Online Test. This is going to be an Objective Type Multiple Choice Question (MCQ’s). Every question will have four options, along with one correct option. The candidates will be assessed on parameters such as Technical Acumen in relevant discipline, Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Abilities, and Basic English Language Skills. The candidates will have to get a minimum of 40 per cent marks to qualify. However, there is a 5 per cent relaxation for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories. Those who pass the test will also be subjected to document verification and pre-engagement medical fitness.

How Can You Apply For IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Those who would like to apply for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited apprentice recruitment 2023 can follow the steps written below:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is go to the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Next, you need to register on the portal

Step 3: After that, log in using your credentials

Step 4: Find the IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2023 link

Step 5: Go to the apply link and fill out the form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form

Step 7: Pay the fee, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 8: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Those who want more information can go to the official website at https://icar.nta.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES