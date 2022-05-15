New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification inviting graduate engineers to join the organization as engineers/officers. IOCL will also recruit Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in a few disciplines. Candidates who are interested and eligible can get the online application on the official website i.e. iocl.com.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,05,000; Diploma, B.Sc Holders Can Apply For 19 Posts

Engineers/Officers to be recruited by IOCL in the following disciplines:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Sc and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Graduate Apprentice Engineers:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Applicants must have appeared and qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The candidates who are applying from General/EWS category must note that they should not be more than 26 years old as on June 30 2022.

Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories will be applicable as per government guidelines. Candidates must have secured at least 65% marks at graduation level. For SC, ST and PwBD candidate, the minimum marks is 55%.