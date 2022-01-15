IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website — iocl.com. The registration process will begin today, as of January 15, 2022, and will end on February 15, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 570 vacant posts in the organization. The Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices will be appointed at various locations in the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - JPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 110 Assistant Professor Posts on jpsc.gov.in | Application Begins From Jan 19

Opening date of application – January 15, 2022.

Closing date of application – February 15, 2022.

Apprentice: 570 Posts

Technician and Trade Apprentice

Maharashtra: 212 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Gujarat: 61 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice

Chhattisgarh: 22 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Dadra & Nagar Haveli – Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Goa: 3 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Gujarat – 9 Posts

MP: 40 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Maharashtra – 16 Posts

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice – Regular Full-Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks (45% in case of SC/ST candidates).

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limits through the detailed notification given below.

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply Online

The candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the link which will be provided on the corporate website www.iocl.com(Careers->Apprenticeships-> Engagement of Technical and NonTechnical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Western Region (Marketing Division) – 2022. Only the Online mode of applications will be accepted. The online application has to be submitted through the link www.rectt.in.

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Apply Online