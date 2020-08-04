IP University Admissions 2020: New Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), better known as IP University, has extended the deadline for submission of online forms for the 2020-21 academic session, till August 11. Candidates can fill the application forms till August 11 on the university’s official website ipu.ac.in. Also Read - ICAR AIEEA Result 2019: Scores to be Announced Today on Official Website at ntaicar.nic.in

As per the official notification, which the university has uploaded on its website, the deadline to fill online admission forms has been extended to August 11 from July 31. Candidates can read the notice either by clicking on the link 'Extension of Last Date of Registration for Admission 2020 in GGISPU' or by directly clicking on this link.

Steps to fill IP University Admission Forms 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website ipu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Admission 2020-21’, click on ‘Apply-Online Application Form for Admission 2020-21’

Step 3: Read the instructions and click on ‘Start’; if already registered, click on ‘Already Registered-Click Here to Login’

Step 4: Register by filling all the details asked for

Step 5: Fill the form, upload passport size photo, signature etc.

Step 6: Review the form and click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Save the form and keep a copy for future use

Candidates can also click here to reach the ‘Start/Already Registered’ tab directly.

Notably, when the application form was initially released, the IP University entrance exam was scheduled to take place in May. However, it was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still going on.

While the final date of the exam is not known, it will be held in online mode.